Melodiol Global Health Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Up 82.7% in July

Melodiol Global Health Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Melodiol Global Health Price Performance

Shares of Melodiol Global Health stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Melodiol Global Health has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Melodiol Global Health

Melodiol Global Health Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and other health in Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; develops and sells beauty and personal care products under the Green Goo, Southern Butter, and Goodgoo brands; and cultivates, processes, and sells cannabis products.

