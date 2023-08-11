MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MediciNova stock remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Friday. 9,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,349. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MediciNova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.