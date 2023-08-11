Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading Down 9.6%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.93. Approximately 30,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 32,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDP

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$59.13 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.17 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.0266789 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.