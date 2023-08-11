Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Up 0.5%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.50. 5,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.