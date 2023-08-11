MDA (TSE:MDA) Shares Up 17.4%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.69 and last traded at C$9.91. 221,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 105,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MDA. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price target on shares of MDA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup set a C$8.00 price target on shares of MDA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark set a C$13.00 price target on shares of MDA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
