McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Decreased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 2.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.17. 1,008,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.66 and its 200 day moving average is $380.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $437.74.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.42.

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,964. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

