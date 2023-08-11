McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,488 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

