McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC Has $78,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,079. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Get Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.