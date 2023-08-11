M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.00

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 126.72 ($1.62), with a volume of 10596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.66).

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.48. The stock has a market cap of £154.93 million, a PE ratio of 3,469.80 and a beta of 1.27.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

