Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.07% from the stock’s current price.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 530,139 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,894,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,043,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.