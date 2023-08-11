Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $33.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Matthew 25 Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 13.1% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $340.40 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

