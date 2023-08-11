Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.28–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$159.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.54 million. Matterport also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.28-0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Matterport has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 176,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 176,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,573 shares of company stock worth $1,947,164. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,154,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 105,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Matterport by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matterport by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 175,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Matterport by 11.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,304,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 229,880 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

