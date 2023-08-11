Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $156,186,221. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.98. 1,433,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $372.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

