MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $120.00 at DA Davidson

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.56% from the company’s previous close.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.90.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.07. 745,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,694,000 after acquiring an additional 415,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MasTec by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after acquiring an additional 402,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

