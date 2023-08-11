Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Masimo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.88. 152,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.03. Masimo has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,243.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 147,839 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $6,503,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

