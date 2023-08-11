Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Martinrea International Stock Up 1.1 %

MRE stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.20. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

