Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $19.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE MLM traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,211. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

