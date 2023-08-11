Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Compass Point from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MARA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 21,825,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,950,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 5.04. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 239,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $153,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

