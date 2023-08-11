Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.42. 7,871,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,091,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

