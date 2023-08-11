Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 30,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 387,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $114,271,000 after acquiring an additional 378,461 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 40,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.41. 3,074,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,676. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

