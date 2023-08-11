Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $342.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.35 and a twelve month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

