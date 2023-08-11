Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,821 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.80. 1,123,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average is $193.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

