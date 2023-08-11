Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,420 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after buying an additional 1,591,900 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after buying an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.83. 439,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,862. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.