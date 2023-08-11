Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $426.34. The stock had a trading volume of 843,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.57 and its 200-day moving average is $396.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.