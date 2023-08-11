Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,260. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.52%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

