Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 13.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $104,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $180.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,657. The firm has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

