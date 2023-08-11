Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.32. The company had a trading volume of 464,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,022. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -455.91%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

