Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,339 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 541,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,911,000 after acquiring an additional 43,377 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 60,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.72. 4,137,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,228. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

