MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $11.45 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 496,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,883,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after buying an additional 40,414 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

