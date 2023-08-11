MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 817.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

