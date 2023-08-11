MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $11.45 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

