Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUNA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 1.22. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

