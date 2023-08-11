Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUMO
Lumos Pharma Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lumos Pharma
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.