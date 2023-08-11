Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ LUMO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,691. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

