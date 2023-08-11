Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 52-Week High at $394.64

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $394.64 and last traded at $390.65, with a volume of 433552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

