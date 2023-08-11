LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.10. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $325,845.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $325,845.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $278,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $615,301. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

