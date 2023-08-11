LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in LKQ by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock remained flat at $53.66 during trading hours on Friday. 782,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

