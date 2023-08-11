Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $7.98 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.64. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $36.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $9.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.04 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.10.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.8 %

LAD stock traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.74. 53,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,616 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

