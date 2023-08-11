Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.37 million and $225.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,212,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,206,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00306306 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $220.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
