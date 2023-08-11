Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.17 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

