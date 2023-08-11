Lifesci Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VERV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 285,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,623. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Verve Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2,168.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

