Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $133.10. 7,208,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 116.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

