Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Trading 13% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.38. 700,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,067,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 892.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

