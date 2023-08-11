Leon’s Furniture Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:LNF)

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$15.15 and a 1 year high of C$23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.61.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of C$513.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.1482213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
