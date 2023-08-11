Leon’s Furniture Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:LNF)

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$15.15 and a 1 year high of C$23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of C$513.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.1482213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNF

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.