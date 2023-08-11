Leonovus (CVE:LTV) Shares Down 25%

Leonovus Inc. (CVE:LTV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 234,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 812% from the average session volume of 25,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Leonovus Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.95. The company has a market cap of C$313,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Leonovus

Leonovus Inc operates as a data management software company. Its tools offer data-centric solutions to customers. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Stories

