Leerink Partnrs Reiterates Outperform Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IDYA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $218,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,417 shares of company stock valued at $239,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

