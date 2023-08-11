Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Leerink Partnrs in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLAY. Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.