Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Lear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lear to earn $16.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Lear Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.80. 901,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $157.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,640,802. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 344,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

