Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Gap Up to $33.36

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.36, but opened at $34.47. Lazard shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 2,938 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Lazard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lazard

Lazard Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -1,111.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.