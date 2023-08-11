Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.79

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 358897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

