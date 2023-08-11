Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Down 4.5%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 35,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 101,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Laird Superfood

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at $489,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; activate, renew, and performance mushroom supplements; organic roasted and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

